Amazon's 'As Seen on Shark Tank' Online Store

More than 70 products from seasons 1-9

October 16, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Amazon has opened an online store specifically for products backed by investors from the CNBC show “Shark Tank,” through its Amazon Launchpad startup program. It features more than 70 products featured on the first nine seasons of the show.  As the 10th season continues, the “As Seen on Shark Tank” store will continue to add more products. ABC premiered season 10 of the show on Oct. 7. Click here to go directly to the store. 

