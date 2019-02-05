PIC: Andy Cohen is a Dad!!
All the Mazel's to Andy!
February 5, 2019
All the Mazel's to Andy!!! Andy Cohen welcomed his first child--a baby boy named Benjamin Allen--via surrogate on Monday. Cohen shared a black and white photo of himself holding his son and captioned it, "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow." Cohen also shared that his son is named after his grandfather Ben Allen on his mother's side. So cute!
WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️--