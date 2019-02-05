PIC: Andy Cohen is a Dad!!

All the Mazel's to Andy!

February 5, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

All the Mazel's to Andy!!! Andy Cohen welcomed his first child--a baby boy named Benjamin Allen--via surrogate on Monday. Cohen shared a black and white photo of himself holding his son and captioned it, "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow." Cohen also shared that his son is named after his grandfather Ben Allen on his mother's side. So cute! 

WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️--

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

Tags: 
Andy Cohen
Bravo

Trish's Dishes