PICS: Andy Cohen's Baby Shower with All Housewives & John Mayer

Stars from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, along with musician John Mayer, were in attendance at Andy Cohen's baby shower on Saturday. The Blast reports that Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Erika Girardi were among the guests at Cohen's A Star Is Born-themed event at The Palm Beverly Hills. “I appreciate you all very much and can’t wait for my little boy to meet you," Cohen told his friends at the lavish party. The menu featured bruschetta, crab cakes, jumbo shrimp, lamb chops, salmon, lobster, and filet mignon on the menu.

