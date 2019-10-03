Anheuser-Busch TV Show In The Works

A TV show based on Budweiser's Anheuser-Busch family is in the works. It's based on a 1991 book called "Under the Influence: The Unauthorized Story of the Anheuser-Busch Dynasty". No network is attached yet.

"Under the Influence, from 101 Studios, will chronicle the dramatic rise and fall of the Busch family, German immigrants whose entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen brought them untold wealth thanks to a signature product: Budweiser." It's being done by the studio behind the show "Yellowstone."