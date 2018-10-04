LIST: Annoying Things Customers Do at Restaurants

Are you a polite restaurant patron? BuzzFeed recently asked servers to share the most obnoxious things that people do when they come in to eat. Here are 10 of them (check out the full list here):

Assuming the server remembers you from the last time you came in.

Demanding free bread as soon as you sit down at your table.

Coming in 15 minutes before the restaurant closes.

Completely disregarding your server by immediately ordering drinks instead of greeting them.

Asking your server to make your drink "strong."

Telling your server to smile.

Not tipping properly when you use a gift card or order off a happy hour menu.

Parties of 10 who walk in and expect a table without calling ahead.

Breaking a glass and not telling anyone.

Telling a host that you see "open tables" available as you're waiting.