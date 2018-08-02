Anthony Bourdain's Final Season of Parts Unknown

While Anthony Bourdain only filmed one episode for season 12 of Parts Unknown before his death, CNN will air the series' final season this fall. Us Weekly reports that the one and only episode featuring Bourdain's narration was filmed in Kenya with W. Kamau Bell. The other 11 episodes were shot in Texas, Mexico, Indonesia, Spain, and New York, and will include audio taken on location and interviews with the host's travel companions. The final two episodes of the series will focus on the 61-year-old host and include reflections from cast and crew, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with former guests, and commentary from fans. A premiere date will be announced soon. Bourdain died by hanging on June 8. He was 61. Read more here.