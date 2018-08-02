Anthony Bourdain's Final Season of Parts Unknown
It will air this fall
While Anthony Bourdain only filmed one episode for season 12 of Parts Unknown before his death, CNN will air the series' final season this fall. Us Weekly reports that the one and only episode featuring Bourdain's narration was filmed in Kenya with W. Kamau Bell. The other 11 episodes were shot in Texas, Mexico, Indonesia, Spain, and New York, and will include audio taken on location and interviews with the host's travel companions. The final two episodes of the series will focus on the 61-year-old host and include reflections from cast and crew, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with former guests, and commentary from fans. A premiere date will be announced soon. Bourdain died by hanging on June 8. He was 61. Read more here.
This was taken moments after I first met @anthonybourdain. This was at the 2017 Emmys. I saw him from across the room. I freaked out. He walked up like American James Bond and told me that he liked #UnitedShades and I continued to freak out. He said we should work together. I couldn't believe it. Years before I had sat on my wife's (then girlfriend) couch watching him on the Travel Channel wishing I could have a show like his. This was way before Totally Biased. My wife took this picture of the two of us. Earlier this year we finally worked together. I have no idea what will happen with that episode now. But even before today's tragic news. I felt lucky to have spent so much time with him. I feel so proud to have been able to have worked him. As my friend and producer Jimmy Fox said this morning, Tony was the GOAT. #RIP And if you or anyone you know needs help call 1 800 273 TALK. #SucidePrevention
