"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" the Movie!!

Judy Blume's beloved coming-of-age book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is being turned into a film. Page Six reports that Blume has granted the rights to producer James L. Brooks' Gracie Films and Kelly Fremon Craig, who collaborated on the movie The Edge of Seventeen starring Hailee Steinfeld. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was published in 1970 as a YA novel and follows six grader Margaret as she goes through puberty, falls for boys and contemplates religion. "It’s rare for me to run into a woman or girl who hasn’t read it and every time I’ve mentioned it to a woman, they clutch their heart and let out this joyful gasp," Craig said. "There’s something so timely and full of truth and I remember for me that at that age, it felt like a life raft at a time when you’re lost and searching and unsure." Read more here.