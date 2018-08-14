Back-to-School Lunches Made Easy with Schnucks 'Recipe Stops'

It was so fun to team up with my friend, Jill Devine from Y98, for this Back To School video with Schnucks!

Video of Back-to-School Lunches Made Easy with Schnucks &#039;Recipe Stops&#039;

It's Back To School time and you can have some fun with recipes and ideas from Schnucks. Make sure to look for the "Recipe Stops" at each Schnucks. Here's one recipe:

Blueberry Walnut Baked Oatmeal

INGREDIENTS 1 cup California walnuts, chopped

2 cups Schnucks rolled oats

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon plus 1/8 tsp. for garnish

1/4 tsp. salt

1¼ cups skim milk

1/2 cup plain low fat Greek yogurt

1 large egg

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 tbsp. coconut oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1½ cups blueberries

1½ cups finely chopped apple

Preheat oven to 325º F. Place ½ cup walnuts in a bowl with dry ingredients (except fruit.) Whisk wet ingredients together in a large bowl. Stir in dry ingredients, 1 cup blueberries and 1 cup apple. Pour into prepared 8×8 baking dish. Roughly chop the remaining ½ cup walnuts and scatter them on top along with the remaining ½ cup

blueberries and ½ cup apple. Sprinkle with remaining cinnamon. Bake 35 minutes, until the top is golden and the oats are set. Serve warm. Serve as is or topped with milk, Greek yogurt or maple syrup. PER SERVING: CAL 246, FAT 12 G (2 G SAT. FAT), CHOL 28 MG, SODIUM 119 MG, CARB 28 G (4 G FIBER, 16 G SUGARS), PRO 8 G​

Click HERE for more Back To School ideas.

To see where your local Schnucks is located, click HERE.