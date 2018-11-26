Ballpark Village Hosts Watch Party to Help Cheer on St. Louisian Kennedy Holmes
November 26, 2018
Move over sports fans, #TeamKennedy is packing Ballpark Village tonight!
If you have been following St. Louisan, Kennedy Holmes on The Voice you can watch her on the big screen tonight at BPV.
You can join the viewing party for #TeamKennedy TONIGHT from 7pm-9pm and watch her live on the big screens.
Hello there, do you know what next week is? Fan week! Guess what I’m singing next week. Oh, and Happy Thanksgiving. I love all of you. #VoiceTop11 @nbcthevoice #TeamKennedy
Kennedy won her Knockout Round last week to remain on Jennifer Hudson's team.