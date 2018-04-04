dreamstime

Beatles' Yellow Submarine Coming Back to Theaters

To celebrate it's 50th anniversary

April 4, 2018
Trish Gazall
The Beatles'  1968 animated movie Yellow Submarine is coming back into theaters this summer in celebration of its 50th anniversary! The re-release will come complete with a 4K digital-resolution restoration; the soundtrack for the film has also been restored. Besides the famous title track, the Yellow Submarine soundtrack includes  classics as "When I'm Sixty-Four" and "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds."  It will hit theaters July 8th and tickets and locations will be available here

 

 

