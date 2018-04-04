Beatles' Yellow Submarine Coming Back to Theaters

The Beatles' 1968 animated movie Yellow Submarine is coming back into theaters this summer in celebration of its 50th anniversary! The re-release will come complete with a 4K digital-resolution restoration; the soundtrack for the film has also been restored. Besides the famous title track, the Yellow Submarine soundtrack includes classics as "When I'm Sixty-Four" and "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds." It will hit theaters July 8th and tickets and locations will be available here.