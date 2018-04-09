Ben Affleck Surprises Fan with Terminal Cancer

Ben Affleck knows how to answer the call when the Bat signal goes up. On Thursday, a hospice in Atlanta shared on social media that the 45-year-old actor connected with a young fan who hoped to meet Batman as he battles terminal cancer. "Such a memorable day for Mukuta, who’s a super #Batman fan!" the hospice tweeted along with a pic of the boy, who's a refugee from the Congo, FaceTiming with Affleck from his bed (video below). A source also tells People, "This call lifted M’s spirit so much he asked to leave the facility to go to Target for a new outfit--so they took him!" Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that Affleck offered to pay for Mukuta's mother to fly from Africa to Atlanta so the two could be reunited during his final days.

Such a memorable day for Mukuta who’s a super #Batman fan! He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve. #HospiceAtlanta @EvilMelTucker #Batman4Mukuta pic.twitter.com/l2Z8AdnHaX — Visiting Nurse | Hospice Atlanta (@VNHS) April 5, 2018

Well, I’m a super Mukuta fan! Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses and caretakers at @VNHS for providing around the clock care. https://t.co/ej44Zpf8Yp — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 7, 2018