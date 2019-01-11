LIST: Best TV Dramas Since "The Sopranos" Debuted 20 Years Ago
If you need something to binge-watch this weekend....
January 11, 2019
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the debut of The Sopranos. I can't believe it was that long ago! And because we might be snowed in (hopefully) this weekend, I thought I'd share this list of shows in case you need something binge-worthy. (I just started Ray Donovan and it's awesome!) To commemorate this milestone of The Sopranos, The New York Times has published its list of the 20 best dramas to debut since that show launched:
The West Wing
The Shield
The Wire
Battlestar Galactica
Deadwood
Lost
Veronica Mars
Grey's Anatomy
Friday Night Lights
Mad Men
Breaking Bad
The Good Wife
Adventure Time
Enlightened
The Americans
Rectify
The Leftovers
Transparent
Jane the Virgin
Atlanta
Read more HERE.