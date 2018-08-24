Best & Worst Takeout Foods to Keep as Leftovers

How long does your takeout last if you decide to save the leftovers to heat and eat later? According to Marketwatch, here's how long you can wait to safely enjoy your favorite to-go foods a second time around:

Sushi: 0 days. Just don't. Order it and eat it, pronto. Eating day-old sushi is actually unlikely to get you sick, but it is likely to taste sticky and slimy. If you must, you can save sushi items that don't contain raw fish, like California rolls.

Salad: 1 day (if dressed), 4 days (if no dressing). The greens in dressed salads will wilt after about a day, but clean, chopped greens can last three or four days in the fridge.

Sandwiches and burgers: 2 days or more. While sandwiches with condiments will get soggy after a day or two, condiment-free sammies will last a couple days longer. Burgers or hot sandwiches should be deconstructed before microwaving to preserve the bread and veggies. A cooked burger patty can last three to four days in the fridge, but two to three months in the freezer.

Chinese food: 2 to 3 days. Your food will be nosh-worthy for about three days if you choose lo mein, beef and broccoli and other noodle dishes. Rice tends to get crunchy, so cover it while microwaving to retain the moisture.

Mexican food: 3 to 4 days. If they’ve been properly refrigerated—that is, within two hours of ordering them—soft shells, rice, beans and meats will keep in the fridge for three or four days.

Pizza: 4 days. If refrigerated within two hours, pizza without seafood toppings should be safe and tasty for four days. After that, bacteria can start to grow.

Rotisserie chicken: 4 days. Debone it while it’s hot and store the leftovers in a smaller container to allow for proper cooling in the fridge.

