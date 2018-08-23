Big Bang Theory Ends After This 12th Season

On Wednesday, Warner Brothers announced that The Big Bang Theory will end in 2019 after a 12-season run on CBS. One of the most successful sitcoms in network television history, the top-rated show, which starred the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki as a group of charmingly nerdy friends, has racked up 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins. Entertainment Weekly reports that the final season will debut on September 24 and presumably end in May. It will be survived by a spinoff, Young Sheldon, which premiered last year to strong ratings.

Just hours the announcement Kaley Cuoco posted a photo of the cast and wrote, "This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet."