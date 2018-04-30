Bonnie Raitt Regretfully Cancels St. Louis Tour Date

Due to an unexpected medical situation that requires immediate attention, Bonnie Raitt will no longer be able to join James Taylor & His All-Star Band for the first portioof their previously announced summer tour.

Following her annual physical, it was determined she needs to schedule some surgery soon. The prognosis is good and a full recovery is expected.

Bonnie Raitt says “I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the US tour in June followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!”

James Taylor says “This summer was to be Bonnie’s and my second summer touring together. We wanted to do it again because it was such good fun the first time, we didn’t want it to end. We are so looking forward to having her rejoin the tour in mid-June. Of course, there is no question as to the priority of your health, Bonnie. You will be constantly in our hearts and minds until we see you in June.”

The show will now be “An Evening With James Taylor” on May 21st at Scottrade Center.

For those ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to a show affected by this announcement, please do so at your original point of purchase.

