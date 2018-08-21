WATCH: Bristol Palin on Teen Mom OG

I watch TONS of TV and most of it bad TV. And one show I still watch is Teen Mom. All of them. Lol don't judge me!! Bristol Palin is joing the cast of Teen Mom OG this season. They just released the first clip featuring Bristol and mom Sarah Palin. "I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all," the 27-year-old Bristol tells her 54-year-old mother, who responds, "Amen." Bristol was just 17 when she welcomed first child Tripp when then-fiancé Levi Johnston in 2008. Meanwhile, Johnston's wife confirmed a few days ago that she and Levi will also make cameos on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres October 1.

