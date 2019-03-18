Burger King Unlimited Coffee Subscriptions for $5 a Month

You can get a small coffee every single day for only $5/month

March 18, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Burger King announced Friday that customers can get a small coffee per day for $5 per month if they sign up for the fast-food chain's BK Cafe coffee subscription program through its app. But there's a catch--actually, there isn't one. The deal is the deal, unless you live in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, where the deal doesn't apply. In the era of drip coffee that costs upwards of $2, Burger King's deal will set you back about 17 cents a cup if you visit every day. 

