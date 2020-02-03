Cajun Cook-Off is This Weekend in Soulard

The Soulard Mardi Gras parade is February 22nd but there are a bunch of events leading up to it. This weekend it's the Cajun Cook-Off! Learn the secrets of Cajun cooking with this year's celebrity chefs, Craig Verhage, Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald who will be delivering spicy hot tips as they hand out samples. These cooking demos will be taking place all day long. And amatuer chef's will face-off throughout the day.

Admission to the event includes: Authentic Cajun Lunch, prepared by Sugarfire Smokehouse, unlimited beverages and music by John Henry.

It's this Saturday, February 8, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Bud Light Party Centre in Soulard Market Park. Click here for tickets.