Cap'n Crunch Debuts 2 New Cereal Flavors for Summer

Cap'n Crunch is coming out with two new cereal flavors. The brand announced Tuesday that a cotton candy-flavored Cap'n Crunch will hit store shelves later this month, featuring "vibrant pink and blue pieces that are designed to taste like the popular sweet treat." While that new flavor--the brand's first in four years--will be a permanent offering, Cap'n Crunch is also offering a seasonal, limited-edition Red, White & Blue Crunch. The multi-colored, patriotic cereal will boast a "refreshing berry flavor."

