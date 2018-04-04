The Cardinals and Krispy Kreme Offering You a Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced a sweet way to celebrate the 2018 Cardinals season. When the Cardinals collect nine or more hits during a Tuesday game, fans can get a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for $4.99 the following day on Wednesday!

This is the eighth year the company has offered Cardinals fans a special Krispy Kreme Dozens Deal. The Dozens Deal will be honored at all five Krispy Kreme locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area and at two central Illinois locations in Springfield and Bloomington. Follow Krispy Kreme on Facebook here.