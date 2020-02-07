Cardinals Documentary "Home: The Molina Family" Out Friday

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to release a documentary about the Molina family on Friday. It will be about the only trio of brothers in baseball history to all have a World Series Championship.

A trailer for "Home: the Molina Story" was released on Thursday, saying the documentary will air "exclusively on YouTube." It will be released at 8pm tonight (2/7/2020).

Yadi, Bengie, and José like you have never seen them.



Home: the Molina Story premieres tomorrow exclusively on YouTube.



--️--: https://t.co/i5J5zknkz3 pic.twitter.com/bnb3oEL7fb — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 6, 2020

The Molinas’ story is traced back to Jesus Rivera Park, the baseball stadium in their hometown of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

The youngest Molina, Yadier, was still a teenager when his brothers made their MLB debuts. But now he's outdone them both with two World Series titles, nine Gold Glove Awards and nine All-Star Game appearances to his name.

Yadier Molina is set to begin the final year of his contract with the Cardinals this season, but recently said he wants to play at least two more years. But only if it's with St. Louis.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said on KMOX that conversations about an extension for Molina are likely to happen this spring.