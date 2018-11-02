WATCH: Carpool Karaoke with Barbra Streisand

She admits she's not a great driver

November 2, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Barbra Streisand reveals she’s not a great driver in the latest installment of The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke." After picking up host James Corden, Streisand admits she recently had to take her driving test again--and failed the written part three times. The episode also finds Streisand explaining that she once called Apple CEO Tim Cook to ask if he could make Siri pronounce her name correctly (he did); she also once called the late Steve Jobs when her computer was acting funky. Corden and Streisand also team up for a handful of her songs--including new single “Don’t Lie to Me” and “Don't Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl. 

Tags: 
Carpool Karaoke
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Barbra Streisand

Trish's Dishes

WATCH: Making a Meal For Hope Lodge with Schnucks
WATCH: Celebrating Christmas in July with Schnucks Delivers
Trish's Dishes: All About the Burger and Dad
Trish's Dishes: Pesto Veggie Dip
Celebs with 'Regular' Jobs Before Becoming Famous
Trish's Dishes: Try Schnucks Fresh Beer Brats