WATCH: Carpool Karaoke with Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand reveals she’s not a great driver in the latest installment of The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke." After picking up host James Corden, Streisand admits she recently had to take her driving test again--and failed the written part three times. The episode also finds Streisand explaining that she once called Apple CEO Tim Cook to ask if he could make Siri pronounce her name correctly (he did); she also once called the late Steve Jobs when her computer was acting funky. Corden and Streisand also team up for a handful of her songs--including new single “Don’t Lie to Me” and “Don't Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl.

Video of Barbra Streisand Carpool Karaoke