WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Husband's Parody "Before She Bleats"

A parody of "Before He Cheats"

November 7, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

How is Mike Fisher keeping busy now that he's retired (again) from the Nashville Predators? By promoting his Catchin' Deers clothing brand with a parody of wife Carrie Underwood's hit single, "Before He Cheats." Us Weekly reports that this week, the 38-year-old Fisher dropped a spoof music video, titled "Before He Bleats," which finds him crooning lines like, “Right now, he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky." The chorus declares, “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats." Fisher thinks Underwood, who's a vegetarian, will find the humor in his song. “I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised," Fisher told ET.

 

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood
Mike Fisher

Trish's Dishes

WATCH: Making a Meal For Hope Lodge with Schnucks
WATCH: Celebrating Christmas in July with Schnucks Delivers
Trish's Dishes: All About the Burger and Dad
Trish's Dishes: Pesto Veggie Dip
Celebs with 'Regular' Jobs Before Becoming Famous
Trish's Dishes: Try Schnucks Fresh Beer Brats