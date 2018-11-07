WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Husband's Parody "Before She Bleats"

How is Mike Fisher keeping busy now that he's retired (again) from the Nashville Predators? By promoting his Catchin' Deers clothing brand with a parody of wife Carrie Underwood's hit single, "Before He Cheats." Us Weekly reports that this week, the 38-year-old Fisher dropped a spoof music video, titled "Before He Bleats," which finds him crooning lines like, “Right now, he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky." The chorus declares, “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats." Fisher thinks Underwood, who's a vegetarian, will find the humor in his song. “I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised," Fisher told ET.

Video of Mike Fisher - Before She Bleats