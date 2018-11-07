WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Husband's Parody "Before She Bleats"
A parody of "Before He Cheats"
November 7, 2018
How is Mike Fisher keeping busy now that he's retired (again) from the Nashville Predators? By promoting his Catchin' Deers clothing brand with a parody of wife Carrie Underwood's hit single, "Before He Cheats." Us Weekly reports that this week, the 38-year-old Fisher dropped a spoof music video, titled "Before He Bleats," which finds him crooning lines like, “Right now, he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky." The chorus declares, “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats." Fisher thinks Underwood, who's a vegetarian, will find the humor in his song. “I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised," Fisher told ET.