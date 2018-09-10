WATCH: Carrie Underwood's New Sunday Night Football Opening

Carrie Underwood helped kick off the 2018 season of NBC’s Sunday Night Football by debuting her new theme “Game On.” In a brand new video intro, the country star struts through a parking garage while performing the inspiring track. Other scenes show a skyline montage from various cities that will host games this season, as well as cameos from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff as they head into battle. “Game On” replaces the long-running SNF opener “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” performed in the past by Pink, Faith Hill and Underwood.