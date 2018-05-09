Casey Anthony's Parents 2-Hour TV Special

In case you missed this news, Elizabeth Vargas left ABC's 20/20. She has moved on to the A&E Network to produce a series of investigative documentaries called "Cults and Extreme Belief." The series kicks off with a two-night premiere on Monday, May 28 and Tuesday May 29. But immediately before the May 28th episode, Vargas sits down with Casey Anthony's parents!! George and Cindy Anthony will talk about on tragic death of their granddaughter Caylee 10-years ago and the role their daughter may have played. I was glued to that trial. I watched every single day and read the book by Casey's lawyer (Jose Baez) and the prosecutor (Jeff Ashton). This story still fascinates me. I will definitely be watching.

George and Cindy sit with Vargas for 2-hours to talk abou life after the trial and their thoughts about their daughter's involvement. Airing Monday, May 28th, the 2-hour special is called "Casey Anthony's Parents Speak." (And just a sidenote: I just happen to be watching A&E last night and saw a commerical for this special. I can't even find it on their site yet.)

Here's a preview of the show that will follow that interview, Cults and Extreme Belief: