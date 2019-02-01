Celebrate Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Tomorrow

Celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery tomorrow! You're even encouraged to wear your pajama's and could win a prize because of it. This sounds like so much fun and the kids will love it. According to Clementine's this is an actual thing: It began in the 1960s in Rochester, New York, when a woman named Florence Rappaport wanted to entertain her children one snowy morning. The family made it an annual tradition, and when the children grew up, they spread the tradition so that it still exists today in many parts of the world.

You can celebrate at their Clayton location on Demun Avenue from 8-11am! They are offering a FREE cup of our signature French Bistro Roast espresso to customers, to enjoy with their ice cream.



And special breakfast ice cream flavors will be available, including Cereal Milk and Breakfast in Bed. What are those, you ask? Our cornflake filled Cereal Milk flavor is reminiscent of the simple joy of sipping the milk from your cereal bowl--without the residual milk mustache! Breakfast in Bed features our delicious egg custard, and is loaded with bits of candied bacon, maple pancake pieces, and maple syrup. So if you love ice cream, and you love traditional breakfast foods, this is your dream come true!



Wait, there’s more! The amazing Dancakes will be in shop creating ice-cream-themed pancake art. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to eat a FREE beautifully-designed pancake.

Lastly, between 8-11am, we will be awarding each semi-finalist in our Best Pajamas Contest a $10 gift card as they vie for the grand prize of FREE ICE CREAM FOR ONE YEAR and the honor of “Clementine’s Best Pajamas 2019.” The address is 730 DeMun Ave. Clayton, MO 63105