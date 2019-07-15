Celebrate IHOP's Birthday with 58 Cent Pancakes Tomorrow (July 16)

IHOP is celebrating its birthday on July 16 by selling its short stack of original buttermilk pancakes for just 58 cents, in honor of the fact that the chain was founded in 61 years ago in 1958. "Come celebrate the Panniversary of our founding in 1958 with 58-cent short stacks on Tuesday July 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," the company says on Facebook. "We don’t just have 1950s prices, we’ve got 1950s lingo, too. So cruise on through, daddy-o. It’s gonna be the bees’ knees. The cats’ pajamas. Totally aces." The promotion is available at participating locations nationwide and customers are limited to one short stack per person.

