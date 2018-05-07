Celebs with 'Regular' Jobs Before Becoming Famous

Even some of your favorite A-listers started out working "regular" jobs, according to BuzzFeed's list of celebs you probably didn't realize had regular jobs before they became famous. Here are just 10 who used to work average gigs before Hollywood came calling:

Jon Hamm was a high-school drama teacher. (Fun fact: One of his students was Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper at John Burroughs!)

Danny DeVito was a hairdresser at his sister's beauty salon.

Oscar Isaac used to work at a hospital, where his duties included transporting dead bodies to the morgue.

Demi Moore worked at a debt collection agency as a teenager after dropping out of high school.

Ray Romano used to be a bank teller, which is how he met his wife, who was also a teller.

Tiffany Haddish worked in customer service for Alaska Airlines.

Hugh Jackman was a gym teacher at a boarding school in England.

Samuel L. Jackson spent two years as a social worker.

Eva Longoria was an aerobics instructor.

Chris Hemsworth used to work at a pharmacy, where his duties included cleaning breast pumps.

