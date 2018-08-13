A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes To Stifel Theatre

Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to Stifel Theatre (formerly Peabody Opera House) on Thursday, December 6th at 7 p.m. for A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage.

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit. This Peanuts Experience also includes an intermission and, after the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites.

So, join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets start at $20 and will be available for purchase on August 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.