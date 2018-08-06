Charlotte Rae Dies at 92

Actress Charlotte Rae, who was best known for playing Edna Garrett on Diff'rent Strokes and the spinoff The Facts of Life, died on Sunday. She was 92. Rae passed away in her Los Angeles home just a year after being diagnosed with bone cancer. During her career, which spanned over six decades, Rae appeared in dozens of TV shows, movies and stage productions. She was nominated for two Emmys for her work on Queen of the Stardust Ballroom in 1975 and The Facts of Life in 1982, respectively. She also got two Tony Award nominations in 1966 and 1989 for her roles in Pickwickand Morning, Noon and Night . Rae is survived by her son Larry and her sister Miriam Guten.

Also today there's news that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel are reportedly joining forces to create a reboot of The Facts of Life. According to Deadline, DiCaprio's company Appian Way and Biel's Iron Ocean Films are in negotiations to produce the project. A spinoff of Diff’rent Strokes, Facts of Life aired on NBC from 1979 to 1988. Click here to read more.