Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Number 2

2-year-old Luna has a baby brother

May 17, 2018
Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband John Legend have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

They got to meet their son early since he was expected to be born in June. Teigen and Legend are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna. These are pics she posted with Luna on Mother's Day: 

Motherhood has so many emotions. My heart is now outside of my body, walking around in a little llama diaper, growing so fast. And I wouldn’t have it any other way! Happy Mother’s Day! // @pamperspure #PampersPurePartner #llamabutt

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

More details to come....

