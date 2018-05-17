Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Number 2
2-year-old Luna has a baby brother
May 17, 2018
Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband John Legend have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
Somebody’s herrrrrrre! --------— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018
They got to meet their son early since he was expected to be born in June. Teigen and Legend are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna. These are pics she posted with Luna on Mother's Day:
Motherhood has so many emotions. My heart is now outside of my body, walking around in a little llama diaper, growing so fast. And I wouldn’t have it any other way! Happy Mother’s Day! // @pamperspure #PampersPurePartner #llamabutt
