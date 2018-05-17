Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Number 2

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband John Legend have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! -------- — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

They got to meet their son early since he was expected to be born in June. Teigen and Legend are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna. These are pics she posted with Luna on Mother's Day:

More details to come....