Christina Aguilera Disses The Voice, Vows Never to Do Show Again

Christina Aguilera has thrown major shade at The Voice, despite appearing as a coach on the show for six seasons. "You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story," she tells Billboard. "I didn't get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]. Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet." Aguilera goes on to call the show an "energy sucker" and says she only stayed on it for the sake of her 10-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. "Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first," she admits. "It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids."

Christina Aguilera fans have waited six years for her to hurry up and put out a new album--so it's only fitting that the lead single off her upcoming LP, which dropped Thursday, is called "Accelerate."