Clementine’s Creamery Opens Fourth Location

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is excited to announce the opening of their fourth location in The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis on Wednesday, July 1 at noon. It joins their flagship store at 1637 S. 18th Street in historic Lafayette Square, their Clayton location at 730 DeMun and their South Hampton location at 4715 Macklind. The new location is the largest of the four stores with an outside patio. Just a few steps away, guests can also enjoy open-air seating in the beautiful courtyard of The Meadows. Something new on tap: Clementine’s will feature draft coffee from Kaleidoscope as well as a nitrogenated draft latte.

Clementine’s has also announced their plans for the Best Day of the Year -- National Ice Cream Day! On Sunday, July 19, the first 50 customers in line at all four shops will receive a free, limited edition Clementine’s t-shirt. Masks are encouraged for those waiting in line. New flavors will also be unveiled to mark the special day. Honey lovers will rejoice with Bee the Change, a cactus granulated honey flavor with a honeycomb cookie inclusion (100% of the proceeds from pint sales of this flavor will benefit TAG, a local non-profit economic development organization whose mission is to build healthier, just, and inclusive communities).

With a beautiful deep purple hue, Concord Grape, will satisfy any sweet tooth. Strawberry Pavlova features a brandied strawberry swirl with light pillows of sweet pavlova inclusion. And, for guests 21 years and older, stop in for the refreshing new boozy delight Piña Colada with toasted coconut (vegan).

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is the only micro-creamery in the state of Missouri. In addition to ice cream, sorbet, desserts, and French bistro roast coffee, Clementine’s also offers a line of trade secret boozy ice cream delights. All four shops are open Sunday-Thursday from 12pm-10pm, and 12pm-11pm on Friday and Saturday. To see a menu, order online or to learn more about Clementine’s Covid-19 protocol, please visit www.clementinescreamery.com.