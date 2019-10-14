Clementine's Creamery Named To Oprah's O List For 'Sexiest Ice Cream'

(KEZK) - St. Louis-based ice cream shop was just given one of the biggest awards a retailer can receive. Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery landed on Oprah Winfrey's acclaimed "The O List."

The November issue of The Oprah Magazine named its "Gooey Butter Cake" flavor the "Sexiest Ice Cream Alive."

Tamara Keefe is the Founder and CEO of Clementine’s and spoke to Trish about what it means on be on Oprah's list.

She says they've been sending in ice cream to Oprah and her people for a while, then finally got word they would be included in an upcoming piece for the magazine – but had no idea what for.

"That was a total surprise for us," Keefe says. "It has been just crazy since Friday (when the magazine was published). We have been fulfilling orders that are going all over the country for our ice cream."

Clementine's, locally (and now nationally) famous for its vegan and boozy flavors, is up to three locations in the St. Louis area after first opening in 2014.

