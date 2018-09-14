WATCH: Conan Celebrates 25 Years

Conan O’Brien debuted his Late Night on NBC 25 years ago. To celebrate the anniversary, O’Brien released this one-minute video on the official Team Coco YouTube page and announced a nearly-complete archive of “just about everything” the talk show host has ever done on late night TV.

“This is a very special day. 25 years ago today, I made my first late night show. Since then, I have taped over 4,000 episodes, nine of which I’m told are quite good,” he said. “In honor of this great event, we are re-releasing that first episode. It looks amazing. The engineers even managed to give me the voice of an adult male.”

And yes, his first episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien is now available. Featuring guests John Goodman, Drew Barrymore, and Tony Randall. Original air date: 09/13/93. Coming January 2019: The complete online archive of "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."