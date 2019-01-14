Confirmed Celebs for Big Brother Celebrity Edition

The 13-member cast of the second season of CBS's Celebrity Big Brother was revealed on Sunday, led by Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci. The former White House communications director will be joined by such Z-list celebs as Dina Lohan, Kato Kaelin, Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton, ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, Joey Lawrence, Tom Green, Olympic track athlete and bobsledder Lolo Jones, former NFL running back Ricky Williams and former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie. The Mooch isn't the only former member of Team Trump to try out his luck on Celebrity Big Brother, as the show's first season starred Omarosa Manigault Newman. The new season, hosted by Julie Chen, kicks off January 21.