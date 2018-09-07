WATCH: Cop Helps Man Propose to Girlfriend

A police officer pulled over a female driver in Miami Beach, Florida, on Thursday. The woman and her boyfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, then got out of the car, at which point the cop asked the boyfriend if he had anything to say. Indeed he did, as the boyfriend, identified as Kenneth, got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him. When she said yes (it took awhile, interestingly), the cop replied, "Congratulations, guys!" Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told the AP afterwards that Kenneth had come into the station asking for help with his proposal.