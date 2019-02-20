PIC: Cop Leaves $100 Tip & Note for Pregnant Waitress

A 23-year-old waitress at a New Jersey diner who's very pregnant with her first child got an unexpected shower gift of sorts when a cop left her a $100 tip on a $9 meal. The Voorhees County officer also wrote on his receipt at the Lamp Post Diner in Clementon, "Enjoy your first. You will never forget it." Says waitress Courtney English, who's due April 1, "It was a wonderful feeling, completely unexpected and genuine. Cops are portrayed as horrible people a lot of the time, and they aren't and this just goes to show that a young officer [saw> a struggling mother to be, and wanted to extend a little help!" English's father, Brian Cadigan, also shared a photo of the receipt on Facebook this past weekend. "I don't know you, Mr. Police Officer," Cadigan wrote, "but you made my little girl cry, and made her year."

