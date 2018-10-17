Courtney Cox Not Hopeful for Friends Reboot

Boooooo sad news if you're a fan of Friends. Courteney Cox isn't hopeful that a reboot of the show will ever be in the cards. “People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’" she told People. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time." Cox added that her pessimism has more to do with creative challenges rather than personal ones. "That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves," she said. "I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it."

And by the way, if you're planning to revisit some of your favorite episodes on Netflix, it could be going away in 2019. Read more about that here. So hurry!