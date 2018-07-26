Craziest Concession Items at Every MLB Ballpark
See what they listed for Busch Stadium
State fairs tend to feature some pretty wacky foods, but what about Major League Baseball's ballparks. Yardbarker just compiled a list of the "craziest" concession items at every ballpark. I'm good with the hot dog. It's a must. Here are some of the more interesting options:
Bratzel (pretzel plus bratwurst, St. Louis Cardinals)
Smoked bone-in short rib, (Chicago Cubs)
Apple-pie egg roll (Detroit Tigers)
Cotton-candy waffle cones (Cincinnati Reds)
Steak & cheese chips (Milwaukee Brewers)
Fried crickets (Oakland Athletics)
Crab mac & cheese dog (Baltimore Orioles)
Dessert poutine (Toronto Blue Jays)
Toasted grasshoppers (Seattle Mariners)
Tater kegs (New York Yankees)
Click here for the full list and descriptions.