Craziest Concession Items at Every MLB Ballpark

State fairs tend to feature some pretty wacky foods, but what about Major League Baseball's ballparks. Yardbarker just compiled a list of the "craziest" concession items at every ballpark. I'm good with the hot dog. It's a must. Here are some of the more interesting options:

Bratzel (pretzel plus bratwurst, St. Louis Cardinals)

Smoked bone-in short rib, (Chicago Cubs)

Apple-pie egg roll (Detroit Tigers)

Cotton-candy waffle cones (Cincinnati Reds)

Steak & cheese chips (Milwaukee Brewers)

Fried crickets (Oakland Athletics)

Crab mac & cheese dog (Baltimore Orioles)

Dessert poutine (Toronto Blue Jays)

Toasted grasshoppers (Seattle Mariners)

Tater kegs (New York Yankees)

Click here for the full list and descriptions.