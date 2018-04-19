Crazy Things People Sneak Into Movie Theaters

I don't sneak things into the movie theater. Not because I'm above it but because I'm never that prepared haha. But I know many of people that are guilty of sneaking a can of soda into the movie theaters to avoid paying an insane amount of money for one at the concession stand. But some people go above and beyond when it comes to smuggling in food and drinks. Here are some of craziest things that people have brought into a movie theater, courtesy of BuzzFeed (check out the full list at this link):

An entire cheesecake

10 dinner rolls and butter

A carton of milk and three different kinds of cereal

A loaded baked potato

Sushi

Chicken wings and ice tea

Mint chocolate chip ice cream in a plastic bag

An entire bag of wine

A tub of guacamole