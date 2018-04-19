dreamstime

Crazy Things People Sneak Into Movie Theaters

An entire cheesecake is on the list!!!

April 19, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Dishes

I don't sneak things into the movie theater. Not because I'm above it but because I'm never that prepared haha. But I know many of people that are guilty of sneaking a can of soda into the movie theaters to avoid paying an insane amount of money for one at the concession stand. But some people go above and beyond when it comes to smuggling in food and drinks. Here are some of craziest things that people have brought into a movie theater, courtesy of BuzzFeed (check out the full list at this link):

An entire cheesecake 

10 dinner rolls and butter 

A carton of milk and three different kinds of cereal 

A loaded baked potato  

Sushi 

Chicken wings and ice tea 

Mint chocolate chip ice cream in a plastic bag 

An entire bag of wine 

A tub of guacamole 

Tags: 
Movie theater
movie theater snacks
movies

Trish's Dishes

READ MORE READ LESS