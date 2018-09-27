WATCH: Creed II Trailer: Creed vs Drago

Michael B. Jordan takes his boxing training to the next level in the new trailer for Creed II. The clip opens with Jordan-as-Adonis Creed training in the desert with his mentor Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) as he prepares to face off against Viktor Drago—the son of Ivan Drago who killed Adonis' father Apollo Creed in Rocky IV. Other scenes show Adonis’ love interest Bianca questioning his decision to take the fight and Balboa telling his mentee that he has the option to walk away from the ring. Rocky's standoff with Ivan (Dolph Lundgren) is also shown in the trailer, along with Adonis and Bianca welcoming a child. Creed II is set to arrive in theaters on November 21. I can't wait for this. Loved the first one!

Video of CREED II | Official Trailer 2 | MGM