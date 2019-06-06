Customer Calls Police to Complain Taco Bell Ran Out of Shells
"The police can’t do anything about this"
June 6, 2019
A Louisiana police department is reminding people about when it's appropriate to call them after a man rang the department to complain that a local Taco Bell ran out of hard and soft taco shells. "While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this," the Slidell Police Department shared in a now-viral Facebook post. "Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!" hahahaha