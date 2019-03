On Tuesday night, the North Shore Farms grocery store in Long Island tweeted out a photo of a 1983 coupon for 20 cents off Crisco cooking oil. The backstory: Because the 36-year-old coupon, which was presented by an actual customer in 2019, explicitly had "no expiration date," the store went ahead and honored the discount--and the tweet went viral. ABC-7 reports that the store has since sent the coupon to Crisco manufacturer Proctor and Gamble to see if they'll redeem it.

Someone just redeemed a THIRTY SIX year old coupon at my store -- pic.twitter.com/ij01j9cj9w — Anatoly Shashkin-- (@dosnostalgic) March 19, 2019