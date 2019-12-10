Dan Fogelberg's 'Same Old Lang Syne" About a St. Louis Woman

This is one of my favorite holiday stories! This happened to me a couple of years ago during Christmas:

So there I was minding my business.......and the phone rang in the studio. I answer phone calls when songs are playing. Sometimes it's people asking me to play a song, people asking about a contest they won or someone just calling to say they listen. I love those calls!

Last week I answered and this guy went on to tell me that the song "Same Old Lang Syne" by Dan Fogelberg was a true story. That Dan really did run out to a convenience store on Christmas Eve and he really did run into an ex-girlfriend. They really did sit in his car for two hours, drink a 6-pack and reminisce.

Then the guy said the woman lived in St. Louis. I kinda forgot about it until today. I was playing the song again and decided to look it up on Wikipedia. Cause if it's on the internet, it must be true! Haha!

Well most of the story was exactly how the guy told me, but it said the woman lived in Chicago. So I told the story on the radio after the song played flippantly throwing it out there that she MIGHT live in St. Louis. And then I got this email.......

Hi Trish,

Loved hearing you comment about Dan Fogelberg's song this morning. Here

are the facts! Yes, Jill lives in the St. Louis area, we moved here from

Chicago in 1983, and the story is true. I am married to Jill!

The story broke in 2007 shortly after Dan passed away. Up until then

Dan and Jill had kept it a secret. Jill still refuses interview

requests saying it is Dan's song and she wants to keep it at that. Jill

did one interview with Phil Luciano of the Peoria Journal Star in

December 2007, that is much better than wikipedia, that can be found

with this link:

https://www.pjstar.com/x1101623574/Luciano-Its-a-memory-that-I-cherish

I love the Christmas music on KEZK. I look forward to it every year!

Regards,

Jim G

WOW! What a cool story and what a neat memory to have for Jill. Read the interview, it's a great story!! Thanks for sharing Jim and Jill! (I did get their permission to use this email.) And in case you want to hear the song after hearing the story: