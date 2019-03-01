PIC: Danielle Staub Engaged (Again) for the 21st Time!!

You've heard of runaway brides, but Danielle Staub is more like a road-runner bride. People reports that the 56-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star will rush down the altar this coming Monday to wed Olivier Maier after the two got engaged on Thursday, February 28. Their nuptials will also come just one week after Staub finalized her third divorce from Marty Caffrey, her husband of less than a year. “I’m madly in love,” says Staub of Maier, who is allegedly both a managing director at a private equity firm and the Duke of Provence. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.” (Yeah, hopefully!) The outlet also notes that Maier is Staub's 21st fiancé, to which she actually said, "Here we go again."

Mystery solved #photocredit @berangeresbh A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Feb 25, 2019 at 2:00pm PST

Part 3 of the reunion airs next week. Here's a preview: