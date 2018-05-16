David Letterman On Late Night Next Week

Live from New York, it's David Letterman! Letterman returns to his old stomping grounds next week when he appears as a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "It's Dave's show and we are just borrowing it," current Late Night executive producer Mike Shoemaker tweeted on Tuesday.

DAVID LETTERMAN will be our guest on Late Night with @sethmeyers on Wednesday May 23rd! — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) May 15, 2018

Dave will be on Wednesday May 23rd!. He now hosts My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix.