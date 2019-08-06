Demi Moore, Rob Lowe Pay Tribute in “I Am Patrick Swayze” Trailer

Demi Moore, Sam Elliot and Rob Lowe are among the celebrities who pay tribute to the late Patrick Swayze in the first trailer for the Paramount Network’s I Am Patrick Swayze documentary. The teaser opens with a throwback interview clip of the late actor explaining, “You’re only on this planet for so long, go for it now.” In another shot, Swayze’s Ghost co-star Moore notes, “Patrick had something about him that was very rugged, but that also had that beautiful, gentle, sensuous ability to move.” The film also tackles Swayze’s skills as a gymnast, ranch-hand, ballet dancer, and mixed martial artist. I Am Patrick Swayze premieres at the San Antonio Film Festival on August 2 before airing on the Paramount Network on August 18. I can't wait to see this!

Video of I Am Patrick Swayze Official Trailer | Paramount Network