Dictionary.com's Word of the Year

Hot on the heels of Oxford Dictionaries naming "toxic" as its word of the year, Dictionary.com has instead selected "misinformation" as 2018's standout term. In analyzing search data, Dictionary. com's.linguist-in-residence, Jane Solomon, told the AP that "our relationship with truth is something that came up again and again," adding, "Misinformation has been around for a long time, but over the last decade or so the rise of social media has really, really changed how information is shared. Last year, Dictionary.com selected "complicit" as its word of the year, while in 2016 it was "xenophobia."