POLL: Is this Dog Singing Britney Spears' Toxic???

Matt Hardin was filming his dog, Riley, howl at an approaching storm, when he noticed that there was something oddly familiar about the sound. After listening a few more times, Hardin realized Riley was singing along to Britney Spears' “Toxic.” The internet agrees and so do I!!!

"At first I thought he was just howling at the storm that was rolling through, but when I rewatched the video, I noticed that the sound he was making was oddly familiar," Hardin told Teen Vogue. "After watching it like 30 times, I actually said out loud, 'Oh my God, Riley, were you just singing 'Toxic?!' and then I proceeded to freak out. He looked at me sideways at first, then jumped in my lap."

Listen for yourselves below:

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018

For comparison: