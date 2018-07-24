POLL: Is this Dog Singing Britney Spears' Toxic???

OMG I think so!

July 24, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

USA Today Images

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Matt Hardin was filming his dog, Riley, howl at an approaching storm, when he noticed that there was something oddly familiar about the sound. After listening a few more times, Hardin realized Riley was singing along to Britney Spears' “Toxic.”  The internet agrees and so do I!!! 

"At first I thought he was just howling at the storm that was rolling through, but when I rewatched the video, I noticed that the sound he was making was oddly familiar," Hardin told Teen Vogue. "After watching it like 30 times, I actually said out loud, 'Oh my God, Riley, were you just singing 'Toxic?!' and then I proceeded to freak out. He looked at me sideways at first, then jumped in my lap."

Listen for yourselves below:

For comparison: 

Tags: 
Britney Spears
Toxic
Dog singing Britney Spears

Trish's Dishes